Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 5,149 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 44,719 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,689.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

NYSE ALK traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $45.68. 253,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

