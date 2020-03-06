Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 6,101 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $33.90. 3,490,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,556. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.