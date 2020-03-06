Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 6,442 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 426,817 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,524,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 185,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,359. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

