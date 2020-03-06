Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 6,939 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Energizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Energizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energizer by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.61. 27,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

