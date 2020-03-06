Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 9,242 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.