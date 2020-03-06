Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 9,767 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.75. 4,981,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,666. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.