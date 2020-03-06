Pegasus Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.45. 565,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,276,390. The firm has a market cap of $307.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

