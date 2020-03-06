Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.2% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $4,080,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $5,736,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.