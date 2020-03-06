Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 207.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

IPG traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. 344,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.