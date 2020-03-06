Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $733,041.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. 64,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.