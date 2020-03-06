Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after buying an additional 407,565 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 264,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 141,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 329,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,442. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

