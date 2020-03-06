Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.89. 903,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.05 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

