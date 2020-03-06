Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.03. 2,599,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,307. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

