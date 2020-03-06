Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in VF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in VF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in VF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

VF stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,248. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

