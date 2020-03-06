Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. 1,336,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,088. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

