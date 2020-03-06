Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $11.89 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,547,000 after buying an additional 400,316 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,072,000 after acquiring an additional 90,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

