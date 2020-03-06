Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 0.9% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $152.37. 421,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.48. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.