Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $48.54 on Friday, reaching $1,270.50. 1,501,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,457.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.28. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $952.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock worth $346,883,661 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

