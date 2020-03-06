Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.64 and a 52-week high of $105.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

