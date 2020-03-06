Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 3,238 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.95.

Shares of INTU traded down $15.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.06. 855,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,934. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.03 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

