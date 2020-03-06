Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 3,696 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.78. The stock had a trading volume of 669,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.70 and its 200 day moving average is $312.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.