Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 173,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 712,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 241,136 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 95,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. 116,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,674. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.