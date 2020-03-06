Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

