Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

ACN traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.14. 197,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.87. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.