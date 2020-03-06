Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 340.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 104,276 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.