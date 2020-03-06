Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $2,136,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total transaction of $1,772,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,491 shares of company stock valued at $40,719,002. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO traded down $26.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.64. The stock had a trading volume of 211,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.42 and its 200 day moving average is $358.33. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $241.74 and a 12-month high of $436.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

