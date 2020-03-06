Pegasus Partners Ltd. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wedbush cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. 1,311,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,747. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

