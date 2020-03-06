Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $457,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 886.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 557,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 500,765 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 133,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 53,949 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,197,000 after purchasing an additional 157,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $142.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,338,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,991. The firm has a market cap of $378.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

