Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Trimmed by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,927. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.