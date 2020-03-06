Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PHD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,527. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $1,226,252.64. Insiders have purchased 226,280 shares of company stock worth $2,457,899 over the last three months.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

