PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million.

AGS stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $289.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

