Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.53.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.77. 1,602,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.