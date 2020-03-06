Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,474,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,578,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 587,577 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,880,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

