Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.55. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

