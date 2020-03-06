Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,885 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,235,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,437. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

