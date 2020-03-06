Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 294 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.96. 5,906,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.82. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.