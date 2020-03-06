Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,329 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,634,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.