Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,863 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $50,268,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,399,000 after acquiring an additional 747,682 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5,968.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 660,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 649,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. 10,984,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

