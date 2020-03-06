Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $89-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.96 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.