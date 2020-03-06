ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 5.24% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1,627.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 1,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,562. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

