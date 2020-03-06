ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $17,771,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $9,823,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $12,140,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 55.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 600,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,500,000 after acquiring an additional 181,977 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SILK stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.96. 236,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,764. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $265,001.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $449,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $4,776,015.

Several research firms have issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

