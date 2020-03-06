ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $72.57. 2,442,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

