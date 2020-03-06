ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,474.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

VYMI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,259. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19.

