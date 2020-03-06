ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 157,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 300,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 118,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 69,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 659,624 shares of company stock worth $13,080,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,980,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,966. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.