ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.68. 3,928,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,537. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $75,223.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,793 shares of company stock valued at $308,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.88.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.