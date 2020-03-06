ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,840. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

