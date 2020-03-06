ProVise Management Group LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,590. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

