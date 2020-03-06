ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 1,944,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,055. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

