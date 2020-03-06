ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Shares of MDT traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,089. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

