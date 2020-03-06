ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,010 Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,320,000 after acquiring an additional 183,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,525,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

HLT stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,044,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,127. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

